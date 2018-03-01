Transcript for Best diets for 2018 from US News and World Report

We turn to the "Gma" health alert and exclusive reveal of the best diets of 2018. "U.S. News & world report" is looking at a wide range of health and weight loss factors and talk to Dr. Ashton in a moment. First here's the year's best diets. Every year 45 million Americans make a pledge to improve how they eat but with so many ways to diet -- I lost 50 pounds on Jenny Craig. I lost 82 pounds and I can eat wherever I want. Reporter: -- How can you know which is best for your lifestyle and body? This morning "U.S. News & world report" releasing their findings on the 40 best diets worth trying. No one diet is right for everyone so we like to give people a road map of how to choose the best diet that suits them whether they're looking to lose weight or manage a congressic disease. Reporter: To calculate the rankings they convened a panel. Reporter: 25 top nutritionists, physicians and other top researchers in their field to rank them on nine different categories. Reporter: The result, if you're looking to lose weight the best diet is weight watchers. They claim you can drop up to two pounds weekly. The program assigns every food and beverage a smallpois value based on its nutrition and encourages you to eat more fruit, veggies and lean protein while reducing sugar and unhealthy fats from your plate. The easiest diet to follow, the mediterranean diet. It stresses having an active lifestyle while consuming low amounts of red meat, sugar and saturated fat. In addition to losing weight, you may also avoid a host of chronic diseases. But the best overall diet. This year the mediterranean diet ranked number one in a tie with the dash diet for the first time. Reporter: The dash diet aims to prevent and lower high blood pressure by encouraging a diet filled with fruit, veggies, whole grains and lean protein. While limiting foods high in saturated fat and sugar, sweetened beverages and sweets. As promised Jen is here to talk about this a little more. You also have a degree in nutrition. Yes, ma'am. So do all of these diet -- let's talk about it. These diets give people a lot of options because as we heard there is no such thing as one size fits all. The reasons they work, there are several of them. Number one they're sensible. They are portion controlled or what we call, you know, calorie restrict the to some extent. They all are fairly low in sugar and they all pretty much minimize or avoid processed foods. These are the mainstays the fundamentals of any healthy eating plan. We hear about protein and fats and carbs and they're different in each diet and the body, how does that affect us. We spend an entire semester of medical school and flue Triggs degree studying macro nutrients, basics here. You talk about protein, we need protein as a source of energy, there's plant-based protein and animal-based protein and helps to carry signals throughout the Boyd and function as enzymes and help with growth and muscle repair so very important and move on to fats. Same thing with fats. Different types, saturated. Unsaturated. Major source of energy. And there are fat soluble vitamin, fats in our diet help us absorb those vitamins then when you move on to carbs and probably the most loaded you hear good carb, bad carb, again, there are simple carb, complex carbs. This is the major source of energy that our cells function on. The healthier ones, fruits, vegetable, whole grain, the less healthy one, those white refined sugars. How do we know which one is best for us? Okay, well, I used to say look for three Ss, now a fourth. This is my motto, any diet can work for you. It has to be safe, smart, has to be sustainable and really want to look for sugar. That's where all the focus is total sugar but added sugar and what I brought are some things that in general can be healthy. Chocolate milk. We've heard a lot about that. When you talk about soy chocolate milk it can be loaded with sugar, organic maple syrup. Don't let the term fool you, pressed juices, hugely popular now. Beet juice. The sugar bomb. In moderation and even Greek yogurt. Read labels. You want to stay under 25 grams of added sugar for women and these can pack 20 grams just here. Okay. We are going to have you back because you made a pledge on the air yesterday saying you were not going to have any alcohol in January and it got quite a reaction. Huge. We will talk about that in the next half hour.

