Transcript for The best fashion moments at the 2018 Golden Globes

from me in Los Angeles. Great job as always, Lara. Black was the color on the red carpet. The stars making that statement showing solidarity and here to talk about it is "Glamour's" magazine in chief and our good friend, Cindi live. Thank you. I got to say I'm loving we're not doing who wore best and, you know, judging people by what any wore and all that. This is refreshing. 100% and I think that was part of the point of the time's up movement to wear black. It took women -- I love the red carpet as much as the next person, I edit a fashion magazine but there's always this vaguely competitive feeling for actresses that who wore it better. Top ten and bottom ten looks and I think this said, women are not here to compete with one another. We are standing together, you know, we are linked instead of being ranked and I think that's an incredibly powerful message. We saw that with the men as well because they would wear -- they had their black tuxes but wear black shirts. We saw that more so. Many did and the time's up pips. And the pin too. We saw a lot of jumpsuits and pantsuits. Not an accident. I mean a couple of women on the red carpet, Claire foy and Alison brie both said when they were asked about their look, well, I'm literally wearing the pants. It's a way of saying as far away from that traditional princess sort of cupcake you sometimes see on the red carpet as you can get. Women were here to say something and they were there to work. And we also saw act I haves that were there as guests. You know, tharana Burke, she started the me too movement more than a decade ago. Did you see her with tears in her eyes as Oprah was speaking? I thought that was really beautiful to see the movement that she started become such an incredible thing around the world. How worn was it to have these activists there with everyone on the red carpet and there at the globes. I think it was really important because it forced a completely different conversation on the red carpet. I mean otherwise it could have been just a conversation about a black dress instead of a red dress, right? This really forced reporters to talk about the issues. It allowed women in Hollywood who I think, you know, feel sometimes embarrassed to be activists because there is occasionally this feeling of we know we're so 3ri6privileged. Is it really right for us to talk about this. There's a way for them to say we're using the light that is shone upon us. Going forward what, do you think we'll see? You know, we have our awards shows coming up. I do not think this is going away. I don't think that means everybody will wear all black to every awards show. Who knows. I could be proven wrong but the S.A.G. Awards are two weeks from yesterday with all female presenters and it is on the one-year anniversary of the women's March. So, my bet is that you're going to see a lot of significance on women's issues. And I think that's wonderful. This can't go away. We could talk about more than fashion with you, Cindi. I love that. I love that. Fashion and. Fashion and. Fashion and. Yes. Fashion and. This wasn't an anti-fashion movement. They were taking fashion and putting it at the center. Very true. All right, Cindi, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.