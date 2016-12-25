Transcript for The Best Films to See During the Holidays

Try to keep your kids busy it is holiday vacation haven't a trip to the movies and there's lots to choose from this season Chris Connolly runs down his list the best acts. Celebrating the holiday with a triple a move. Theater at faith it's not only road once you're taking audiences into the deep beyond our resting up call sign. Seven. Wrote one if you've heard Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt her in the movie together and we'll go. Years to see. When their decades long inflate hibernation is way too early here's interplanetary tenderness in trouble. Passengers we just don't now way to look at and that's. And figures fills the based on actual events story of African American women should raise our children to get the US is forced it back in the 1960s. Academy voters may also be taking notice as the still Washington directs both he and Viola Davis he's the roles they played on Broadway in expenses got close on your back Issa why you think Eddie asks. Annette Bening could be looking at her fifth career Oscar nomination for her role as the matriarch in 1979 Santa Barbara California. Did the company predator would. And filled management all of them. What he is injury winds. We need in Maine and can please. Now I'm himself for hit a host of a chillingly animated animals would underdog house make their way to the stage. City. Yes that's a folding Matthew McConaughey Kate Clements and she's older and Ben Affleck directing and starring. Gangster saga live by night. Meanwhile search for your consideration toward Baghdad's as the emotionally calibrated moonlight as heartfelt. Ms. Chester by the sea and the bay for the big screen musical La La land. Remain in theaters making you part of The Who will win discussion and giving you would night out. For Good Morning America Chris Connolly ABC news Los Angeles. He'll have some time your hands to see some movies I have I haven't really seen any of those news irony in such a huge fan of Manchester by the CNN like both. Incredible movies not. Best of her saying it but really moving. Not ilsley.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.