Transcript for The best Fourth of July sales

about summer sales. Big fourth of July disdiscounts all week long, Becky Worley has the secrets you need to know to save a lot joining us from San Francisco with that, Becky, I want to hear it. Good morning, Amy. Well, you're in luck because holiday weekends and weeks have become sales events. The most dependable time nowadays to secure a deal. Now, since so many of the discounts are online you can have your celebration and your savings too. Happy birthday, America. Big retail chains know that celebrating means shopping. Enso unique category of items go on sale in this midsummer week. Shoes are definitely big for fourth of July weekend. Similar to clothing. They are one of the big items that's going to be discounted. Already seeing a sale from Cole Haan up to 30% off their shoes. I think the discounts will only get better when you see less pricey items like flip-flops. Reporter: Crocs has 25% off sitewide and while nothing announced now the shoe warehouse 6pm.com has a blow-out on July fourth. Big chains discount summer items just when you need them. For example, Walgreens, the drugstore chain has a buy one get one 50% off deal on sunscreen. Normally we advise people not to buy seasonal goods during the season when it would be most useful. The fourth of July is one of the exceptions to that. Reporter: Especially on outdoor items. Think tents, rei has 30% off this one and dick's sporting goods has this pop-up tent 50% off, just 50 bucks. Yum. S'mores, and about food. A survey by wallethub.com has 65% of Americans planning to attend a barb or picnic. So let's talk grills. This char broil three burner gas grill is $100 off, was 399, now 299 and half a half off deal on charcoal and Oscar Mayer wieners, buy one, get one free at Walgreens. Remembering the holiday is all about patriotism, two deals for and benefiting veterans. At Macy's, donate $3 to a veterans organization they're supporting and you get 25% off store and sitewide. At Walgreens, on July 4th only all veterans and active duty military and their families get 20% off the entire inventory. This is in store only and while most holiday weekends mean sales before the actual day, July 4th is the opposite with sales predicted to get better after the holiday. They're already thinking about clearing out their summer inventory. Reporter: Couple more deals. Best Buy has a sale on apple products. iPhones on installment plans can net savings of around 200 bucks. Same discount on macbook laptops. Not huge but good to find discounts at all on apple products away from Black Friday. Another one I love, dick's sporting goods and Cabell la's have buy one get one free or 50% off on life vests. Dan,s that a deal that saves more than money, so happy fourth, everybody and happy shopping. Well said, Becky. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.