The best 'GMA' social media moments of 2017

The "GMA" anchors reflect on the past year through a roundup of their biggest and most-shared social media moments of 2017.
3:00 | 12/20/17

Transcript for The best 'GMA' social media moments of 2017
down the 2017 memory lane. Just -- we just took a look back at so many incredible moments. What do you think the biggest social media moment was of the year? You singing "Despacito." It was not one of your dances. It was you, ginger zee, that's right. When you announced your pregnancy it got nearly 27,000 likes and it got hundreds of comments. You know what -- Talking about your family. People love a baby. I got to say but today I'm getting to the point where they're tweeting and asking about there's two inside. The answer is no. But, yeah, we're getting close so it was a great -- exciting time for us. Should be excited and we're excited for you and feel like we're part of the family as well and got to say woof a family here, the framilily is only going to get bigger and Adrian is going to get a little brother. Not this Adrienne. Her son Adrian turned 2 yesterday. And we got -- there he is right there, everybody. Congratulations. You know what, no better way than to go out on a picture of Adrian.

