Transcript for Best memes, GIFs of 2017

Back now with the top memes of 2017. If there's one thing everyone could get behind on the internet this year it was a viral gif. Just makes messages funnier. And president trump even uses them and posted this one of an exploding gift box of money to celebrate the GOP tax overhaul Wednesday. T.J. Holmes is here with the list. You weren't impressed with that. There are good ones but have to start with graphics interchange format so g-I-f pronounced gif or gif. Gif. Gif. All of you are wrong. These are the images that people use when they can't find the few words to express themselves. ??? from politics to pets. They're the top memes and moments that had our attention this year. The viral moment a TV guest's children barged in has been viewed more than 30 million times. My apologies. Reporter: And this stock photo now known as distracted boyfriend spawned dozens of iteration landing it on thrillist's top 50 memes but according to one search engine this is the one that blew up Twitter this year, white guy blinking viewed 226 million times shared by everyone from Stephen Colbert to ava duvernay to express disbelief. Drew scan long is the white guy and nobody is more shocked than he is from how it clipped from a video live treatment from four years ago has turned into one of 2017's gifs that keep on giving. We don't have a communication of communicating body language over the internet with text and memes are kind of that. Do you use themmy. Yeah. Yeah. Journalists. You all are writers. Let's clear this up, gif or gif? The whole world, the internet says it is gif. That's what they want to use, gif because it's graphics, but the guy that invented it said it's gif like Jif peanut butter. It is give. The correct way to say it. You have favorites. This is mine and easy. This is -- you can't beat that. The president just -- if say what. Can't beat it. But you guys, I didn't want to see yours yet. Who's is up first? Put mine up. It's what you -- that look your mom gives you when they swore they weren't giving you that gift. That makes me laugh. Totally you, though. This one is funny. Golden state warriors superfans -- this is cash me outside. Catch me outside. How bout that. Golden state warriors, one shot on camera. Loving life right there. When you're having a great time. Send that to somebody. Thanks so much. The give was a gift. The incredible reunion, long lost brothers who lived minutes

