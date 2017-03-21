Transcript for The best moments from the 'Dancing with the Stars' premiere

palmer is here with all of the dancing details. What you got? Good morning, guys. What a night it was, right? A smilestone 400th episode for the game full of incredible dancing. There were some surprises and, of course, a lot of big personalities. ??? Reporter: The 24th season kicked off big with a little sparkle of "24 karat magic." I think you got the magic to make it all the way. Reporter: Even a unicorn for Erika Jayne and a battle for ballroom glory between two of America's olympic sweethearts. ??? olympic figure skater Nancy Kerrigan scoring high with hervher vienese waltz and Simone Biles earned the top score of the night. At the bottom of the leaderboard, a battle of T the '80s and '90s stars. Charo salsaing for the judges. I think I saw your -- Fighting back against the judges' critiques. Reporter: Coming in last place Chris Kattan known for his wacky dance moves. It was the perfect interpretation of a cha-cha-cha with a hangover. Reporter: There was so much going on. Here's one of my highlights. How about retired Chicago cubs world champion David Ross sharing a bit of an emotional moment with members of his team who had actually skyped in from spring training camp just to offer their own support. I think they were pretty surprised with how well he did and might have been surprised by the sequins Chicago cubs outfit he was wearing uni. You were "The bachelor." We loved you at the same time. The same as well. And now we bring in "Dancing with the stars" season 15 all-star champ, tonydovolani. How are you doing? Straight up what was your favorite performance. I loved Rashad Jennings. I thought he was great. I thought David Ross knocked it out of the park. When it came on I was expecting the women to blow me out of the water. Pretty much all of them but then Rashad Jennings, David Ross, man -- They surprised me too. Gave me a little bit more than I was expecting. We see a lot of '80s stars out there. What do you think about Charo's performance. I think she is probably the oldest entertainer -- one of the most entertaining people. The wild card. She will talk back to the judges which I love. Probably one of the best moments we've had in quite a few seasons. Is there a stealth candidate/dancer. Simone is great but I was expecting that but the one that actually surprised me the most I honestly do believe that David Ross will be like the dark horse in this. Because I really feel like he's got great potential. He showed up. I don't know what my expectation of a baseball player was but he showed up and held his posture and held his body and, in fact, if I show you this, when you think about it, look at his body contact with Lindsay. I mean absolutely amazing holding his frame his head to the left. Len will love this. Still looking at the body contact with Lindsay, all the other stuff you lost me on. And you have been doing this for a long time, man. Yes. So what is your advice for these dancers? Honestly I think because Len's going to be there there from the beginning to the end they have to please Len, Len is the barometer. He is the older statesman so you believe everything he says and cops with an extensive background. If they listen to Len they're going to make it all the way. We're listening to you and trust you.

