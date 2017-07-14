Transcript for Beyonce shares 1st photo of twins Sir Carter and Rumi

you have a hot Mike here. The wait is finally over. After weeks of anticipation, Beyonce has finally shared the very first picture of her newborn twins. Revealing this family portrait overnight. You may notice it is similar themed to her pregnancy announcement. A lot of flowers. No sign of husband and father Jay-Z. I don't think there was room in the shot with all the flowers but queen bey included sir Carter and rumi is month today confirming their twins and birthday. Their last name is Carter. So one wonders are you sir Carter Carter or are you saying his name is sir. I think it's sir, right? It's sir and rumi. The jury is out. We'll wait for her next post. Her announcement was a lot like yours. I did that with ivy -- Have you sent that out yet. No, just friends. I'm a little shy. Next up Nicole kidman has picked up an Empey for best actress in a limited series or TV movie for her role in "Big little lies." She deserves it. Proving her award season domination, shows no sign of slowing down I didn't realize this but this year alone she has been nominated for an Oscar, golden globe, bafta, a S.A.G. Award and even won a special prize at the Cannes film festival. Such a slacker. Clearly. What have you done this year? By that I meant myself. And this Emmy category looks like the one to watch. Kidman is up against her co-star Reese Witherspoon and Jessica Lange and Susan sarandon co-stars. I loved "Feud." That will be an interesting category. I hope they have more "Big little lies". They're not going to do another one. I mean I just reported that like it was definitive. I don't know for sure but everyone talks about that. I think it was lightning in a bottle. One season, got all those famous actresses. I'm rooting for number two. Another season. They do? Yeah. Thanks for rhiuining that. Happy Friday. You won't be able to keep it together. We all remember this "Dirty dancing" lift to "Time of my life." I've seen you do it, by the way. One bride-to-be and her fiance gave the move a try. Never goes well. Sharon and Andy price rehearsed the routine for their upcoming wedding. But just as they went for the leap they collided. Oh. It turned out all right.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.