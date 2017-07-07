Big Sean performs 'Moves' exclusively for the 'GMA' audience

More
The rap star wows the Central Park crowd with a performance of his hit song.
2:23 | 07/07/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Big Sean performs 'Moves' exclusively for the 'GMA' audience
Sadness yeah yeah. We'll lose. Yeah. She maybe. Getting most. It didn't I do. There were preliminary reading and a little. Talking and allowed. I walk through. And socks away because. Little in. It. Has. Right. You won't like. It's humming and we'll. She made it home. Just a moment. Okay. He's able due to single. The I'm always. We have tightened down.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48488815,"title":"Big Sean performs 'Moves' exclusively for the 'GMA' audience","duration":"2:23","description":"The rap star wows the Central Park crowd with a performance of his hit song. ","url":"/GMA/video/big-sean-performs-moves-exclusively-gma-audience-48488815","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.