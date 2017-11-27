Transcript for Biggest booms and busts of Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Thank you so much. Now to what's being called the super bowl of shopping, George. So excited. It is cyber Monday. I'm actually really excited. Business experts project it will be the biggest online shopping day in U.S. History with $6.6 billion in sales expected and Amazon's megawarehouses like this one in New Jersey already in action although that conveyer belt needs to start moving and let's bring in Linzie Janis. This comes on the heels of a booming Black Friday, yes? Good morning, Amy. Black Friday was huge this year for retailers. Here is the breakdown. The first big boom, no surprise here, you said it online shopping. Even though cyber Monday is just getting started shoppers spent a record $7.9 billion online on Black Friday and Thanksgiving day combined. That is a nearly 18% increase from last year, Amazon in particular had a great day. Their shares skyrocketing, another big success story, department stores. Places like JCPenney and Macy's all reporting big numbers both in stores and online. Kohl's reported 16 million visits to their site. The FBI reporting a record number of requests for background checks, guns were a big purchase on Black Friday, Amy. You went through all the booms there but what about the busts? Who didn't do so well. There seems to be one. Shopping malls with online shopping what it is, shoppers in many areas aren't flocking to the malls like they used to. Hard to beat the comfort of your own home. Thank you very much. We'll have much more on cyber Monday bargains. Just you wait ahead.

