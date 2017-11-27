Biggest Cyber Monday savings

ABC News' Becky Worley breaks down the best deals this morning from Walmart's network operations center in Sunnyvale, California.
1:05 | 11/27/17

We're back now with a special cyber Monday edition breaking down the biggest savings. Becky Worley at Walmart's network operation center in Sunnyvale, California. Good morning, Becky. Reporter: Good morning, George. Deal, deal, deals. Right into the electronics. Surprising this weekend, voice assist tants flying off the shelves. They have their echo $20 off but the best deal at Walmart where their home mini is $29. That's 20 bucks off but you also get a $25 gift card. Let's move on to cell phones. The Samsung s8 unlocked $574 at Best Buy. That's 150 bucks off. Also sd cards. Mini sd cards for your phone, 35% off at newegg.com and right into clothing discounts. Banana republic, 50% off, Levi's 40% off, J. Crew, 40% off, Adidas, foot locker and Kenneth Cole all with massive discounts. Huge day to shop online. We're very excited. Becky has much more and "Gma's"

