Transcript for Biggest Cyber Monday savings

We're back now with a special cyber Monday edition breaking down the biggest savings. Becky Worley at Walmart's network operation center in Sunnyvale, California. Good morning, Becky. Reporter: Good morning, George. Deal, deal, deals. Right into the electronics. Surprising this weekend, voice assist tants flying off the shelves. They have their echo $20 off but the best deal at Walmart where their home mini is $29. That's 20 bucks off but you also get a $25 gift card. Let's move on to cell phones. The Samsung s8 unlocked $574 at Best Buy. That's 150 bucks off. Also sd cards. Mini sd cards for your phone, 35% off at newegg.com and right into clothing discounts. Banana republic, 50% off, Levi's 40% off, J. Crew, 40% off, Adidas, foot locker and Kenneth Cole all with massive discounts. Huge day to shop online. We're very excited. Becky has much more and "Gma's"

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.