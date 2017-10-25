Transcript for What is the biggest fear in your state?

We are counting down to Halloween, six days away. Who is excited for Halloween? We thought we'd get everybody into the spirit of Halloween by taking a look at things that scare us the most so there's a study published on live science actually that broke it down -- broke down what each state's biggest fear was. The most people -- Yeah to most people in that state and I'm going to do it for you guys right here. I'll break it down by state of our hosts here and robin, you are from Mississippi. I got a friend from Mississippi right there. Pascagoula. So what do you think? We're not scared of anything in Mississippi. We're not skurred. You're scared of claustrophobia. He gave that right there. He's a little skurred. You're not? I'm not claustrophobic. You're just blowing up this whole study. I love my home state. George, you grew up in Ohio. And cipophobia. You have a fear of food. It doesn't work for me. All right. We're 0 for 2 so far. Way to go. And Lara, you're from New York. Flip it over, you and robin have something in common. Claustrophobia. Nope. We are 0 for 3. People. Let's keep this train going. How about for you, how about Texas? The great state of Texas. Tryphobia. Fear of a cluster of holes. Ew. That's disgusting. I don't even know what that is. But -- Who has a fear of a cluster of holes? That sounds -- You do? The man has a fear of -- where would you bump into a cluster of holes? He's not going to. He's afraid of it. Well, there goes that study. You guys kind of blew it up. Sorry about that. Check out what you're afraid of, go on the website. That's right. You have seen cobwebs in bush, ghosts in yards. Raise your hand if you've heard of a Halloween tree? Halloween tree. Thank you. Really? Ma'am, you have? Do you have a picture of it? No. No. Do y'all -- anybody else? Never heard of it. I have to decorate. What made you get a Halloween tree? I just have a small Christmas tree and then with my grandchildren we always decorate it -- So you do it for every holiday. The tree that keeps on giving. We put it up every season and they -- the children decorate it and they have a ball. So you're a trendsetter -- That is a trendsetter. It's growing by I think it says here by 20% from last year, Halloween trees and I think our crew worked really hard on a "Gma" Halloween tree. Nice job, crew. Nice job, guys. Ladies. Ma'am, how does that compare to your Halloween -- That one is much better. The bird on top is kind of scary. Yeah. Freaking me out a little bit. Charlie brown. A Charlie brown chair. That's impressive but nothing compared to the Cunningham family's tree in Knoxville, Nashville. Haunted house, 24/7 all through the month of October and we want to bring in Gannon. Looks pretty great right now. How long did it take to get that done? What's that? How long did it take to get that dong? Oh, it takes about two days on the outside. It's my job to do all the outside and my wife does the inside. It looks incredible. Can you please take us inside for a quick peek. Yes, come on in. Let me show you. Let me hold that dog. The favorites. Ooh. Lookie there. When maverick is not here to -- Bad breath. Hey, come on in. Oh, my goodness. So this is my office. That's your office. Yes. I'm not sure you're getting a lot done this week. How do you work -- No, trust me. It's a nightmare to try to get all the work done. Well done. So this is probably our oldest and this is where it all start this. Is some of the kids' favorite decorations and probably where it all started. Can you show us some more. Let me come show you in the not -- what's that? I was just saying please show us more. Okay. Let me show you the not so living room. All right. Whoa. The not so -- Wow. Ooh. This is our not so living room. And this is the reason why we do most of this. Hi, guys. Hey, everybody. It's all been about family, our biggest tradition is my parents did it when I was younger and they had always decorated the house for years and years, Kate always does a wonderful job here on the inside and we hope the kids pass along the tradition and do it as they get older and their kid. You guys, you're the only family in the neighborhood that does this, right? Yes, there's a few pumpkins, a few scarecrows but anything like this, we're the only one to do it like this in the neighborhood. You let everyone just come through the house throughout the month to check it out and see what you put together. We do. Yes, so on Halloween usually the younger kids come up. They won't come all the way to the do so the kids go down to the driveway and hand them candy down there. As it gets darker we'll let them come in and walk all the way around the entire house and pick up the candy on the way out. The high school kids come -- Go ahead. When the high school kids come we get a leaf blower on the side of the house and scare them as they come around the corner. We do have a couple of new -- the skull on the back. The best part about this is I understand they buy everything on sale which is fantastic because that's a big investment they have made so they always shop after halloweenment you guys, that is fantastic. I'm inspired. All right. Cunningham family.

