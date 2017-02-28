Transcript for 'Biggest Loser' star Bob Harper reveals heart attack scare

Back now with that major health scare for Bob Harper, "The biggest loser" star and fitness guru revealing he suffered a passive heart attack while working out at the gym and Jesse palmer has much more on that. The heart attk happened while he was working out earlier this month and it was so serious, it left him unconscious for two days. Big pull. Pull. Reporter: He is the fitness guru turned host on "The biggest loser." Whrope. Reporter: He is counting himself lucky to be alive after collapsing during a recent workout session. You're going to come off, run up and back. Reporter: The high-profile trainer sharing on Instagram Monday he suffered a heart attack two weeks ago. According to tm seem the medic medicalage emergency taking place while he was working out in a New York City gym. A doctor who happened to be nearby coming to his aid performing cpr and using paddles saving Harper's life. The massive heart attack reportedly leaving him a coma for two days and hospitalized for more than a week. Harper posting this picture on Instagram showing the host recovering alongside his dog Karl writing, I'm feeling better, just taking it easy. I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of messages and support. Harper tells TMZ heart disease runs in his family. His mother actually died interest a heart attack and luckily he is on the mend. We are glad to hear that, Jesse, thank you. Let's bring in Dr. Richard Besser and, rich, you know, when you hear this story and you know Bob and how fit he is and he's in the gym, how unusual is that? Well, heart attacks during exercise are relatively rare. According to the American heart association, 90% of heart attacks are occurring when people are at rest, not during exercise, there's a slight increase in risk but it's very, very small. We heard what Jesse said about his family history with this heart December. I worry people are going to take away the wrong message here. We don't know the full details about him but it's possible that he could have had a heart attack at an even younger age if he wasn't exercising. For people who don't have heart disease if you don't exercise your risk of a heart attack 150 times greater than those who exercise regularly. Even for those who have had a heart attack regular exercise, they'll get back to work and back to their life much, much sooner. If you haven't exercised in a long time you want to get checked out before you start but exercise is good for everybody. Warning signs while you're exercising, rich, we should watch out for. You know, those typical signs of heart problem, so chest pain, pain in your jaw, pain down your arm, shortness of breath, those things can be an indication that you might be getting into trouble. If you have that you want to stop and get seen immediately. Absolutely. All right. Rich, thanks so much.

