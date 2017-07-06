Bill Cosby accuser takes the stand

Andrea Constand, who has accused Bill Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 2004, testified she slurred her words and had trouble seeing after taking pills given to her by Cosby.
1:35 | 06/07/17

Transcript for Bill Cosby accuser takes the stand

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

