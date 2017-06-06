{"id":47858933,"title":"Bill Cosby faces opening arguments in sexual assault trial","duration":"3:55","description":"Cosby, 79, was supported in court by a former co-star, Keshia Knight Pulliam, who called the situation \"heartbreaking\" in an interview with ABC News.","url":"/GMA/video/bill-cosby-faces-opening-arguments-sexual-assault-trial-47858933","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}