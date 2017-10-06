Transcript for Bill Cosby's 2006 deposition read in court

It has been a week of intense testimony in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial. Monday he'll get his chance to present his defense. What are the real chances he will take the stand? ABC's linsey Davis who has been at the white house all week has the story. Reporter: Just before prosecutors rested their sexual assault case against Bill Cosby, they attempted to use the comedian's own words against him. Jurors heard from this 2006 deposition where Cosby admitted back in the 1970s he was prepared to give women narcotic drugs prior to sexual encounters. Was it in your mind you were going to use these quaaludes for young women you wanted to have sex with. Yes. But in that he denied giving them to Andrea constand who claims he drugged then sexually assaulted her at his home in 2004. He says the encounter was consensual and the pills he gave her were benadryl so she could relax. Cosby's entire defense is that he was in a romantic relationship with constand and that what happened on that night was consensual. He has to convince 12 jurors that constand, one, was not in any way incapacitated. And that, two, she consented to the sexual activity that took place that night. Reporter: In a deposition, Cosby recounted a conversation with constand's mother who was furious. I apologized to this woman but my apology was, my god, I'm in trouble saying he was afraid she thought of him as a dirty old man. On Monday, the defense will start making its case. Bill Cosby cannot testify under any circumstances. He would be cross-examined in a way that would probably destroy his credibility. Reporter: At some point next week Cosby's wife of 53 years Camille Cosby is expected to show her support and show up at court. Linsey Davis, ABC news, norristown, Pennsylvania. Our thanks to linsey for that reporting. Incredible story. We will continue to follow.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.