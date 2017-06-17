Transcript for Bill Cosby's sexual assault case ends in a mistrial

Overnight Bill Cosby breaking his silence speaking out for the first time since going on trial for sexual assault. This as jurors are going to be reporting in for a sixth day of deliberations this morning and ABC's linsey Davis has more. Reporter: Late Friday night Bill Cosby broke his silence with this message. I want to thank the jury for their long days, their honest work. Reporter: An appeal that specifically targeted the jurors. I think Bill Cosby and his publicist are trying to send a subtle message to the jury to wrap things up. Reporter: Cosby's statement addressed a sequestered jury supposedly isolated from the media and his statement. Oftentimes in these cases, things they get played out in the media have a way of making their way back to the jurors. Reporter: The jury of 12 has already deliberated for 52 hours without a verdict. The trial itself was only 36 hours. And now the defense is calling for a mistrial. The judge chastised the defense for repeatedly calling for a mistrial due to the length of deliberations and added if the jury comes back deadlocked again he intends to act meaning a mistrial. So far, the jury has asked more than a dozen questions on Friday they asked for phone logs of calls between Cosby and his accuser, Andrea constand. Along with Cosby's deposition from 2005 where he talked about obtaining quaaludes to give to other women prior to sexual encounters though he never admitted to do so without their knowledge. The jury also asked to hear the definition of reasonable doubt. For "Good morning America," linsey Davis, ABC news, norristown, Pennsylvania.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.