news" for us this morning. I do have some "Pop news." How are y'all doing. Good morning, Adrienne. So much excitement in the institute. I think they're happy about your $100,000 pyramid announcement, third season. Yeah. ??? Signed sealed delivered ??? She can sing, by the way. She will do a sinking rendition. I just represent the common man who sings in the somehow I and car not so good but will bring it. Seems like Bill Murray is experiencing a real-life "Groundhog day" time loop. He went for the second night in a row to see the adaptation of his classic 1993 comedy. No listen to this. During his second visit, a "New York Times" writer tweeted this is not a joke. Bill Murray went to see the "Groundhog day" musical again. So living out the actual movie. The actor took time to pose with fan, hang out with the cast including Andy Karl and Murray was really into it. He was visibly sobbing by the end of night one. I mean, it's like your life flashes before your eyes again in he didn't want to see it end so he kept going back again. You know, will Murray make it a true "Groundhog day" and show up again tonight? How many days did they go in the original -- I don't remember. I just remember that song, I got you babe. Are you going to be singing -- No, you set the bar high. Maybe HOL on to your hat. Now to a "Pop news" exclusive. John green releasing his first novel in almost six years. A look at "Turtles all the way down." You know what turtles all the way down means? It's a philosophical joke that says the world is flat and we're all on a giant turtle. So it doesn't have -- ? I'm for real about this. We're not talking about the teenage mutant ninja turtles underground? No. That's where I was going with it. Something about a woman and a billionaire and -- searching for god. I don't know. But anyways, it follows his breakout hit "The fall in our stars." 16-year-old aza and Daisy as they pursue the mystery of that billionaire and along with a cash reward. It covers "Star wars" fans fiction and an unexpected ending. His first time writing about the mental illness that has affected his life hitting bookshelves in October. We will wait for that one. Absolutely. That sounds good. You sold it. Yes, she did. On another note. ??? Born in the usa ??? come on. ??? Usa ??? Where was this singing, people? You're so good we don't -- Everybody knows that song. You intimidate us. We can't sing as you do. Well, a little born in the usa headed to Broadway. Rock 'N' roll legend Bruce Springsteen putting on a new solo called Springsteen in Manhattan on Broadway and it's very personal and intimate. They're going from massive 50,000-person auditorups to 1,000-person venues. They like the intimacy of it. Right up in your face, the boss. And they'll be getting -- what is so funny, Michael. Right up in your face. Come on. Well, when you're right there -- anyway, what a day. I think I'm just a little buzzier because I've been on the road but anyway, Springsteen on Broadway will begin previews October 3rd and that's when Broadway turned into -- And everybody will be dancing in the dark. ??? Born in the usa ??? Waiting for that. If that's what being on the road does for you I'm going on the road. Matter, I'm going on the road

