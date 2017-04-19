Transcript for New Bill O'Reilly accuser comes forward with sexual harassment claim

from his most recent trial a bit later this morning. He'll return to another accusation. Lisa bloom saying this former fox employee has called the company's anonymous tip line. Accusing O'Reilly of sexual and racial misconduct in 2008. Alleg allegedly leering and grunts at the African-American woman when they were alone and calling her hot chocolate. The spin stops here. Reporter: Insiders say his job may be on the line. "New York" magazine reporting while no final decision has been made the murdochs are leaning toward announcing O'Reilly will not return to the air. This after an advertiser revolt. More than 70 companies pulling out of O'Reilly's show. The murdochs are under intense pressure to act right now. They are assessing how much money he brings in versus how much credibility they're willing to lose with the public. Reporter: O'Reilly under fire since a "New York Times" article reported he and fox paid nearly $13 million in settlements over claims of inappropriate behavior including sexual harassment over the last 13 years. A former contributor coming forward claiming the host derailed her career after she shut down his advances. He got very hostile very quickly. Reporter: O'Reilly has denied the allegations saying he's being targeted because he is prominent and controversial. Of the new accusation his attorney says there is an orchestrated campaign by activists and lawyers to destroy Mr. O'Reilly. O'Reilly's lawyer also telling ABC news that they have evidence that far left organizations are trying to destroy O'Reilly for political reasons adding that the allegation from an anonymous person about something that reportedly happened a decade ago should not be treated as fact. Thanks very much. Let's bring in Lisa bloom representing the accuser and Dan Abrams as well and, Lisa, let me pick up where Mara left off. It's outrageous an allegation from an anonymous person about something that purportedly happened a decade ago is being treated as fact when there's an obvious orchestrated campaign to destroy Mr. O'Reilly and enrich themselves through publicity driven donations. Your response. First Mr. O'Reilly says nobody ever calls into our hotline and we took him up on it and we called in. They said you can report anonymously if you want to. Imagine if you're a low-level clerical worker going up against Bill O'Reilly who makes $18 million a year, one of the most powerful men in media and has the right to report anonymously and I support her. Dan, the pressure building on fox right now. They're losing advertisers and facing this merger. They want to buy another network in England and facing other possible actions in the united States. Do they have any choice. A week ago I would have told you Bill O'Reilly would survive. It's all things Fox News knew about. The problem is the new allegations, anything that fox didn't know about, I think, are the reasons that are now being cited for possibly letting O'Reilly go and when you have someone like conservative leader Matt drudge tweeting out what sounds like an obituary for bill O'Reilly, you know that he's in trouble. Does that solve the problem? No, it doesn't solve the problem at Fox News but it's a heck of a good start. I mean, this is a man accused over and over again of hurting women. Of calling them on the phone and making sexually explicit comment, of propositioning women like my client Wendy Walsh and when she doesn't comply not giving her a promised job. This is about equality for women in the workplace. Either Fox News is going to start accepting that that's the law or we'll continue coming forward with more and more women and more protests. How much farther will they have to go. Fox have to go? To clean up the culture at fox to deal with this legal problem and pr problem. Look, this is a major pr issue for them and there's a real question as to even if bill O'Reilly is let go, I don't know that that ends the practical issues for fox. You have many of the same leaders at fox who were there under Roger Ailes. I wouldn't be surprised if Lisa has additional potential clients or clients that are going to come forward. Calls coming in. My phone is ringing off the hook and say to the murdochs we are not going to stop until bill O'Reilly is fired. I'm representing all of the women for free and happy to take their calls and advise them of their rights and I have the fox News hotline on my speed dial now. Lisa bloom, Dan Abrams, thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.