Transcript for Bill Paxton's cause of death revealed

We are back with our big board. Dr. Richard Besser right here at the table for our first story which is these new details about the sudden death of Bill Paxton. Newly released death certificate and it shows he had a stroke following heart surgery. That's right. He had a stroke 11 days after having had heart surgery and had it for two reasons. He had an aortic aneurysm, enlargement of the artery that comes out to your body and had surgery to replace a defective aortic valve so our hearts are pumps and they allow the blood to flow one direction not the other. He did bicuspid aortic valve. Let me show you what it looks like. In a Normal heart it has three leaflets. Three little things there that are fine that keep that valve in place. For him he had something called bicuspid valve so had only two of those. Over time those thicken and don't allow flood flow to flow properly and as you get older you have to have that replaced. The most common heart defect people are born with. About 1% have it. If someone in your family has it then you should screen other family members. How do you defect if you have it and what do you do if you do? Most are fine during childhood and early dullhood. Later your doctor may hear a heart murmur. Unusual sound or may get to the point where you're getting short of breath or having trouble with exercise. If you have those symptoms it can be any number of things but you should definitely get it checked out. Normally people have this all the time and don't have problems. Pretty routine. It is, unfortunately, he had a horrible outcome. We learned about that as we were heading down to the red carpet at the oscars and his fellow actors, he is so beloved, so beloved. All right, thanks a lot. Now to the battle over one of the most famous franchises in NBA history, sports history really the Lakers home to legends like kobe Bryant, Kareem abdul-jabbar, Magic Johnson, caught in the middle of a family power struggle threatening to tear it apart. Bruce Bowen, knew he would have a bow tie, this is about the three siblings, Jerry buss' children. A terrible situation right now, robin, whereas because it's family it's creating more drama. You have a situation where Jenny buss had to remove her brother Jim buss from basketball operations. The Lakers have only won 65 games and lost 181 within the past three seasons so you understand whenever things like that happen, change needs to happen and that's why she went out and got Magic Johnson, a laker ledge egend, to come in and handle the responsibilities of basketball Pragues. How does this filter through to the players when there's turmoil in the front office like this? Well, in this situation, it shows the players that now accountability is coming to the forefront and you need that accountability. In L.A. Where there's so many distractions not all players are built like kobe Bryant or magic Johnson and not all players have that focus to say I need to work on my game as compared to hanging out with the stars of L.A. So, how do you see this coming to an end, Bruce? Well, you know, the thing is this, Jenny went ahead and blocked their attempt at trying to get her off the board of Lakers so when you have that situation, Dr. Jerry buss had a vision. He had a vision back in '84 of signing Magic Johnson to a 25-year contract. Understand that he wouldn't play all those years but he could be in the front office and they could utilize his basketball I.Q. As far as allowing the Lakers to continue to be that storied organization. Now they're getting back to that. But if they wouldn't have done that, if she wouldn't have blocked it someone else could have come in and fired magic Johnson and then what would we be talking about as far as the Lakers are concerned. Is magic going to turn it around? Is he the man that's going to work his magic? Magic is going to work his magic. That beautiful smile of his, he just has that aura about him. At the same time he is a competitor. He's the original dream teamer. All-time 50 greatest players and he's a guy that understands what it takes to win championships. His basketball I.Q. Is off the chars. It certainly is. As is yours, our friend. Thank you so much, Bruce. Just pull on the bow tie a little for us. Just pull on that. We have behind the scenes --

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.