We've got a great crowd here this morning. And we have an awesome guest too. He's making this morning even better than it is 4rrd. You know him him from arrested development and as the voice of Lego Batman. That was good, Michael. My throat hurts now. Now he's bringing "The gong show" back to TV. Please welcome the very funny and talented will Arnette. Heli, hi, hi. How are you? Nice to see you. Pleasure. Hi there. How are you? Hey, man. Hey brother. How are you? Welcome. Thank you. We're going to be talking about -- Sara, get ready -- "The gong show" in just a bit. I already got gonged? I just sat down. We are going to talk about summer. You like to talk about summer? Yeah. Look at you. You're all dressed for summer. Yeah. The music you listen to in summer is usually memorable so we actually have a list from billboard that came out yesterday on the top summer songs since 1958. We pulled a few from the years everyone was born. George, you want to hear yours? The old man? There wasn't music when George was born. ??? ??? do you know what it is? I just read it on the card. Bobby Lewis, "Tossing and turning". Very good. Will, do you have any idea -- Mine's probably wham, like 1988 I guess, so that would be -- what? '88? No. I'm literally over here doing the math going, man. I thought I was able to slide that in. Didn't work, didn't work. Let's listen to will's song. ??? Why do birds suddenly appear every time you are near ??? Carpenters. Very good. It's per conduction. All right. So I asked, what songs are you guys listening to this summer. Anyone have any favorites? The one you were playing I like, train. "Play that song." None of the people in the room knew this song. I love that song. ??? Makes me go all night long ??? ??? the one that makes me think of you ??? We don't know that tune. They played here, I think. They're the ones who say the best and last day I ever had. It's in one of their songs. I can't get with that. Michael, you have one? I do. Mine is "To the max." It's a new song by drake. ??? To the max ??? Come on, George. He warms up. Drake is my fellow Canadian so I'll vote for that. Thank you. Let's talk about "The gong show." I loved this show back in the '70s and before you were born. Thank you. What drew you to this revival? What was it? We were talking about shows that we wanted to do and kind of what would be a fun show to make and "The gong show" came up. It's one of those things, every time you say the title it makes you fismile. And I thought that's something. We got to do something with that. Everybody has such fond memories of the crazy acts and you see the fantastic judges. Back in the day you had everybody. You had Steve martin and David Letterman, incredible people on the panel. We tried to recreate that this time around. We have amazing judges. I called a lot of favors in with a lot of friends to come and be judges on the show. It's really fun. The host on the show is Tommy mateland who looks a lot like Mike Myers. It has a lot of interesting acts by the way, including one called married with bananas. Yeah. It's a couple. They have a very interesting talent and we want to show everybody what that talent is. Take a look. ??? ??? Oh! Oh man. Now we know your hidden talent. Yeah. No, you do have hidden talent. Well, my talent is definitely hidden. I -- but I -- you know, galifianakis is better because the girl spat into his mouth and then he -- at least all I had to do was take a bite and E -- Yeah, you weren't the receiver. That pretty much means you're going out in 8th grade. Not that I ever did that. You have a lot going on. You have on netfl "Flaked." You write, star, direct, produce. How do you direct yourself? With great difficulty. I'm not a huge fan of watching stuff that I do. Not that I -- I just find it tough to be objective. So when I'm directing, I did have to watch playback a lot just to make sure that we get the scene. Do you think you're better than other people think you are or worse? I think I'm worse. I watch and I go, like, is everybody else not seeing that? Okay, fine. Are you harder on yourself? I imagine that would be a tricky game. Probably so. I think we all are. It's tough for us to -- one of the first things -- I remember somebody taught me a long time ago when I was a younger actor in the '90s. I was probably six or seven years you. Right. You know. They said what you can not do when you watch yourself is don't judge how you look because there's nothing you can do about that. Obviously people do do stuff about that. But I tried to -- I tried to get over that part of it but I'm still, I think, tough on myself. I thought legoman was a voice but it's just your voice. It's a little different. Slightly. Yes, I have to go down to here. Okay. But you're so busy with "The gong show" and "Flaked" and "Lego Batman." Everything but you have time to be your kid's little league coach. How is that going? It's going great. We had a game on the weekend -- there we are. We won our rookie league championship on Sunday. That was awesome. That was more exciting to me than anything else put together. That was crazy. I jumped about ten feet in the air. Are you an slethlete yourself? I heard you're really good. I'm okay. I'm fair. For a guy my age, I'm okay. For 18 you're pretty good. Thank you. By the way -- by the way, I don't know about how y'all feel but when Michael Strahan asks you if you're an athlete, you're like, no -- The answer is no. No, not really, man. Well, you look the part, how about that. I'll take that. Thank you for coming here. We always have a good time with you. Continued success with everything. Everybody, "The gong show" -- there it is. One more time. June 22nd, right here on ABC.

