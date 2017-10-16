Transcript for Blake Lively talks 'All I See Is You,' addresses sexual harassment in Hollywood

Brand-new movie called "All I see if you." It's great to have you here. I'm from the New Orleans area. You were giving me advice on where to go in New Orleans. I love to eat my way through New Orleans. Stein's deli. Stein's deli. What do I order. The Rachel extra crispy. They'll know it's from me. Rachel extra crispy. The bread toasty and meat crispy. She had me at extra crispy. I don't care what it is. Could be air. A little of that too. Congratulations. We can always talk about food. Congratulations on everything. Thank you. Well deserved. Thank you. This new movie that you have out, explain to people because it's very inspiring about a person, a woman who is blind but then gets her sight. Yeah, she suffers an eye injury with a car accident when she was a young girl and loses her eyesight around the age of 12 then ends up getting a corneal transplant in her late 20s which you can do and the woman I was working with on the film, she was changing my contact lenses, she actually had this happen. So when I have the moment where I regain my sight after I have the surgery it was like I was playing to her, is this accurate? Is this how you really felt and so it was just so nice to be able to have people around that, you know, could help us tell the story authentically. Would you like to see a bit of it? Yeah. Come on. Jane. No, it's okay. We tried. Hmm. That's a moment. I don't speak in the movie which is strange. But you don't have to. No, I do speak. I don't know why we have a clip where I don't speak but I do speak in the movie. Not a silent film. That's the power of it. To have somebody there who could tell you what that moment really felt like and you were able to express that. Yeah, because what happens often is your eye can reject the new cornea and so sometimes people start to lose their sight which is what she experiences in the movie a bit so it's a really emotional journey but for her she's in this beautiful loving marriage and met him what she was blind and once she gets her sight she realizes their marriage isn't exactly everything she thought it was so it's really, really fascinating. Yeah. Yeah. And I got to know the whole -- the set and everything with the blind contact lenses and I had lenses that would take away my sight. Completely. Completely. What was that like? It was really -- everything else is heightened when you don't have your sight to rely on. The hardest part is looking in the eyes of your co-star when you're having an emotional moment but you have to rely on each other emotionally when you don't have the eyes to rely on there is a greater connectivity so it was a really heavy -- I sang for the first time. I can't sing at all and played the guitar blind. It was just like -- oh, good. Incredible experience. Yeah, it was really incredible. Blake, while we have you have I want to ask you about an avalanche of information coming out about Harvey Weinstein. The question is you're in the industry. How do you think Hollywood moves on from this point? How do you think it can seize this moment and turn it into something positive? I think it's important that we acknowledge that this isn't just Hollywood. This is so much so much more global and not just, oh, this is what is happening to women suddenly. It's been happening since the beginning of time but people are finally talking about it and that's what's important is that we're -- I never had experiences like this with Harvey, that goes to show where, you know, you don't always see what's going on behind closed doors so I think when people come forward that your boss, you have to acknowledge it. There have been moments where I've come forward, others have come forward. It feels a little -- when your bosses tell you it's not a priority to them you think, okay, this must not be that big of a deal. Maybe what I'm complaining about isn't that big of a deal and it is That's every single workplace. You have to know it's okay to talk about it. But it's more than just we're talking about it and supporting it. It's action. Everybody says that they stand in solidarity but you have to show it. Amen. Yeah. Your wonderful husband in the business as well. Is it helpful that you're both in this business and can have conversations and -- In general, yeah, it's nice to have somebody who understands what you're doing especially because our job is so weird. We have to be married to other people and like it's all so strange. It's still -- it's never Normal even when we're both doing it but it's helpful to know, oh, when you're acting like you're in a relationship with someone that's not what happening. I have friends married to those not in the business and you're not actually making love in that scene? I'm like, no, no, no. No, definitely not. No. So, yeah, those elements are helpful. His tweets about your daughters are hysterical. Luckily I lost my password to Twitter a year and a half ago so I haven't been able to keep up. Everybody is always asking about it. Oh, my god, he said what? He's so funny. A lot of therapy. Thanks for coming in. "All I see if you" is in theaters October 27th.

