Transcript for Bleachers' Jack Antonoff talks new album, latest projects

"Gone with the wind" and it is great to have jack antonoff with us here this morning. Thanks for having me. "Don't take the money," you just performed. The most enthusiastic crowd in central park. You had me worried. Strahan said it's the best crowd of the sumer. Because of you, man. Can I call you stray hang? You can tall me stray man. You can call me antonoff. This song reminds me of the '80s. "Newsweek" said it's '80s pop nirvana. Where does this love for T the '80s come in. I was born inside my mother and being breastfed and stuff I was hearing sounds of like depeche mode and being on the radio and that and a real love of the feeling of John Hughes movies. Taylor Swift, Sara Bareilles, Lorde and Carly Rae Jepsen. Lorde helped you out on the album. We wrote "Don't take the money" together. It was about an 18-month period when we made the bleachers album and Lorde album at the same time so we just spent a lot of time in the same room bouncing around a million ideas. I tell you what, we're glad you bounced them around because that song was great and who is

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.