-
Now Playing: Suspects Charged With Hate Crime in Chicago Torture Video
-
Now Playing: Family of Indian man killed in Kansas shooting speaks out
-
Now Playing: Octavia Spencer opens up about Oscars night and 'The Shack'
-
Now Playing: Corinne dishes on 'The Bachelor' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Trump to deliver his first joint address to Congress
-
Now Playing: Mick Mulvaney discusses President Trump's budget plan
-
Now Playing: What to expect in Trump's address to Congress
-
Now Playing: At least 3 killed after small plane slams into homes
-
Now Playing: Severe storm moves across the country
-
Now Playing: Bomb threats reported at nearly 24 Jewish schools and community centers
-
Now Playing: New details in case of Oscars best picture blunder
-
Now Playing: 'Biggest Loser' star Bob Harper reveals heart attack scare
-
Now Playing: Could OJ Simpson be released from prison early?
-
Now Playing: Viola Davis sheds light on 'impostor syndrome'
-
Now Playing: 'Moonlight' wins best picture after Oscars mix-up
-
Now Playing: Oscars 2017: Biggest surprises and best moments
-
Now Playing: Mahershala Ali, Viola Davis and Emma Stone react to Oscar wins
-
Now Playing: Republican calls for special prosecutor to investigate Russia's alleged interference in the election
-
Now Playing: Politics takes center stage at the Oscars
-
Now Playing: 2017 Oscars get political