Transcript for Bomb threats reported at nearly 24 Jewish schools and community centers

Get a new wave of apparent hate crimes across the country shutting down jewish community centers coast to coast Monday. Another incident at a jewish cemetery where more than 100 gravestones were vandalized. Our senior justice correspondent Pierre Thomas is in Washington with much more on that. Good morning, Pierre. Reporter: Good morning, robin. A series of ugly and tragic incidents have the fullest attention of the highest level of government as the FBI investigates hate crimes capturing national attention. More bomb threats to nearly two dozen jewish schools and community centers across the country on Monday. Having your child threatened with violence is probably the worst feeling as a mom you will ever encounter. Reporter: The hoax bomb threats part of a wave of harassment, 30 states targeted. The president continues to condemn these and other hateful acts in the strongest terms. Reporter: More than 100 graves damaged or overturned at a jewish cemetery in Philadelphia. This on the heels of similar vandalism at a jewish cemetery near St. Louis last week. This department of justice will do what it can to assess and push back against that and prosecuting anybody that is proved to be a part of it. Reporter: The justice department is monitoring all these Indianapolis depths trying to determine whether federal civil rights laws have been violated during a tragic week. And two more incidents under scrutiny. A suspicious fire at a mosque near Tampa and that deadly shooting near Kansas City where two men were shot allegedly because a suspect thought that they looked Middle Eastern. One of those men died. A terrible week, robin. Certainly has been, all right, thank you so much, Pierre.

