Transcript for Bonnie Tyler to sing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' during the total solar eclipse

And then finally, when the total eclipse of the sun happens on Monday, August 21st get ready for a total eclipse of the heart. If you were lucky enough to book a trip on the total eclipse cruise you'll be treated to the 1993 hit by Bonnie Tyler. All you can eat, all you can drink and Bonnie Tyler. Did you see David. Why didn't I know? Maybe it's not too last. The broadcast from -- It seems like a "World news tonight" opportunity. It's true, yes. I think you need some help. Tyler says she's thrilled for the opportunity. She's working on a shorter version of the not so short ballad so she will be totally in sync where the moon sails across the country. They will be in a perfect spot to catch the total eclipse as it heads from Orlando to the caribbean. A couple fun facts to the hit we all know the words to. You know it was written for Bonnie by theone who wrote all of meat loaf's anthems. It sounds like a meat loaf song. Jim Steinman and lost a grammy for best song to Irene CARA's "What a feeling." Learned a little something there. Every day you learn a little something. Whether you want to or not. Thank, Lara. I hope I didn't bring something to the table every

