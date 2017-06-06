Transcript for Booted 'Bachelorette' contestant Lucas Yancey aka 'Whaboom' speaks out

All right, now to our bachelorette exclusive. Lucas Yancey is here after he and his rival were both sent packing on a dramatic rose ceremony. We'll hear from him in a moment but first a look at his journey. He started things off with a bang or as he puts it. Whaboom! Bachelor nation saying good-bye to one of its most controversial contestants ever. Lucas Yancey, not receiving a rose from bachelorette Rachel Lindsay. Thank you. Whaboom out. Not having the easiest time ruffling the feathers of other contestants. Whaboom! That's the crazy one. Lucas is not here to find a wife. Lucas is here to be on television. Reporter: Tension rising in the house. Even escalating to a war of words with fellow contestant Blake after they were sent home a fight like we've never seen on "The bachelorette." If you weren't here I would have had a chance to get to know Rachel. Because you were too busy whabooming and making a joke I'm going home. I can be funny. No. You don't known what funny looks like. Reporter: Although he said so long to Rachel it wasn't without leaving a lasting, yep, you guessed it -- Whaboom! Well, here he is. Lucas for an exclusive live interview. I feel like you probably get to it. How did the whole whaboom thing come about? You mean whaboom. That? Yes. Thank you. Well, you know, Lara, to be honest I've been whabooming since the womb, you know, since it really popped out. Yeah. And just, you know, ever since then I've just been kind of doing it. Yeah, and you did it a lot on the show. I did it on the show. When you found out you were not getting that rose you were being eliminated -- all I can here in my ear is you whaboom flag to get on that we have a big whaboom coming out. Fantastic. It's all about the whaboom. I love it. It's going to be awesome. Do you think the whabooming, did that contribute to your not still being on the show? And were you surprised when you were eliminated. You know, I was surprised that I was eliminated because I felt that we had a good connection. Rachel and I. And, you know, there's more to me than just the -- you know, whaboom. There's a heart and soul and a lot of depth to my personality. What did you think about the fact that both you and your rival Blake were eliminated the same night? You know, it actually made me feel better to be honest. Kind of load off my back because I think he should have got eliminated and I should have stayed but it is what it is and I think Rachel under that pressure with Demario, all that drama, you know, on top of the drama that like and I had, I would have done the same thing. I don't want this drama like get rid of these guys. Were you there to find love? Did you go into this really hoping to find a match? You know, I go into everything trying to find whatever it is that's there. So with Rachel, I would say that like you know if the love is there, if the connection is there in any relationship I feel like it can happen. So I gave her a chance. I'm sizing her up as much as she's sizing me up and giving it all my cards and she's showing me her cards so it's like if we match, great. And we had great chemistry. So you felt like you were a match. I did feel like we had honestly we had a really good connection like mentally, per personality was great. She was just really funny, great sense of humor, I mean like we had that going. But I can't say that we probably had that, you know, that oomph. That whaboomness. I knew you were going there. I'm going to admit to that. All right. One word, any guess who it will be? I think it's going to be Josiah. I think it's going to be Josiah. You heard it here first.

