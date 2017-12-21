Transcript for Boy gets his dream room makeover on 'GMA'

Home sweet home and a life-changing makeover for a little boy kurtly of Ashley home store. ABC's rob Marciano helped make a heartwarming wish come true. You got to see this. This is my bed where I sleep. Reporter: This is 8-year-old Trenton Watley's bedroom. Makeshift curtains. Mattress on the floor and old paint on the walls in need of a major makeover. His great aunt is raising Trenton and says this room will be life changing. How big of a weight is this going to be off your shoulder to give him a proper room? It's going to mean everything. Now I feel like a super mom. This is going to be like the biggest Christmas he ever had. You've been helping too many people for too long so let us help you. Get out of here. We got work to do. Oh, I do. With the help of interior Desi designer joyleene and Ashley, we get to work. We'll take all of these stickers off the wall. Our fresh coat of paint then we'll have really big surises in store. First we get rid of all the old furniture then time or a fresh coat of blue paint. Looking good. Looking gd. Reporter: Next our new furniture arrives and while we're hard at work. Trenton is at andretti's having fun riding go-carts. In the back of the house we're ready assembling his new bed. He will be so psyched. This Ashley hope to dream campaign is more than just a room really. It's about the bed. The bed is where it all starts for these kids. The key to success is really getting a good night sleep and just dreaming big. And that is what the hope to dream campaign really has accomplished. With the room now done, there's just one thing left to do. Let's do it. Three, two, one. Have a look. Oh, my god. Oh, my god. Wow! What the heck is going on right now. These are the guys that made you a new room. High-five. Bring it in, good job, guys. This is the best day of my life. For "Good morning America," rob Marciano, ABC news, Noonan, Georgia.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.