Boy granted wish to meet April the giraffe and calf

More
Alex Johnson traveled from Ohio to New York to meet April and her calf, Tajiri, at Animal Adventure Park.
0:31 | 06/07/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Boy granted wish to meet April the giraffe and calf
I. And true.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47887302,"title":"Boy granted wish to meet April the giraffe and calf","duration":"0:31","description":"Alex Johnson traveled from Ohio to New York to meet April and her calf, Tajiri, at Animal Adventure Park.","url":"/GMA/video/boy-granted-meet-april-giraffe-calf-47887302","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.