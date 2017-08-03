Boy helps elderly man cross the street during hailstorm in act of kindness

More
Elvis Ingersoll, 14, rushed out to hold an umbrella over the elderly man's head in Vallejo, California.
0:18 | 03/08/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Boy helps elderly man cross the street during hailstorm in act of kindness
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45994155,"title":"Boy helps elderly man cross the street during hailstorm in act of kindness","duration":"0:18","description":"Elvis Ingersoll, 14, rushed out to hold an umbrella over the elderly man's head in Vallejo, California.","url":"/GMA/video/boy-helps-elderly-man-cross-street-hailstorm-act-45994155","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.