Boy gets hilarious letter from tooth fairy after asking to increase his $1 to $5

More
Hallister Senn, 8, was stunned when he got a detailed response from the tooth fairy after asking her for more money.
0:48 | 08/04/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Boy gets hilarious letter from tooth fairy after asking to increase his $1 to $5
The.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49037944,"title":"Boy gets hilarious letter from tooth fairy after asking to increase his $1 to $5","duration":"0:48","description":"Hallister Senn, 8, was stunned when he got a detailed response from the tooth fairy after asking her for more money.","url":"/GMA/video/boy-hilarious-letter-tooth-fairy-increase-49037944","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.