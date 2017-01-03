Boy runs from girl in toddler wrestling match

Isaiah Lineberry, 4, ran away from his competition at the start of his wrestling match at a tournament in Pennsylvania.
0:37 | 03/01/17

It's a tiny tots I love that's a tiny tots wrestling that you really wasn't the match was between a young boy and a girl they shake hands. Rattling blows the whistle and that's the Laurie running away which shall stop doing when puberty had been very. About love lady got that made me miss the hosting America's funniest videos. The that's that I think that's it is at Kauffman. Well no. Your comments are paid for this do you definitely.

