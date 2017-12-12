Boy behind viral anti-bullying video says he's amazed by support More Keaton Jones, 11, told "GMA" he "never imagined" his story would gain the attention of dozens of celebrities, saying, "[I'm] speechless, honestly." Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Boy behind viral anti-bullying video says he's amazed by support This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Justin Bieber, Chris Evans among stars stepping up to help bullied boy

Now Playing: 'American Vandal' most binge-watched show: Netflix

Now Playing: Inside look at new technology to protect bus, train stations

Now Playing: Boy behind viral anti-bullying video says he's amazed by support

Now Playing: Mario Batali, NFL analysts face sexual misconduct allegations

Now Playing: Kimmel brings son on show in health care plea

Now Playing: NYC terror suspect assembled bomb at home: Authorities

Now Playing: Air quality warnings in effect in California as Thomas fire advances

Now Playing: NYC terror suspect cites ISIS as an inspiration

Now Playing: What's at stake for GOP in Alabama election

Now Playing: Roy Moore urges accusers to 'tell the truth' at final rally

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: See the moment Anthony Anderson finds out he's nominated for a Golden Globe

Now Playing: 'I, Tonya' star Allison Janney says Tonya Harding was 'misjudged'

Now Playing: Jane Fonda celebrates 80th birthday with star-studded fundraiser

Now Playing: Sheryl Crow debuts song dedicated to Sandy Hook victims live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Sheryl Crow discusses her new song inspired by the Sandy Hook shooting

Now Playing: How to sneak healthy greens into your children's diet

Now Playing: 'Black-ish' star Anthony Anderson reacts to Golden Globe noms: 'Congratulations to me'

Now Playing: 3 injured in attempted terror attack at NYC transit hub

Now Playing: 5 years after tragedy, family members of Sandy Hook shooting victims work for change Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51734839,"title":"Boy behind viral anti-bullying video says he's amazed by support","duration":"3:41","description":"Keaton Jones, 11, told \"GMA\" he \"never imagined\" his story would gain the attention of dozens of celebrities, saying, \"[I'm] speechless, honestly.\"","url":"/GMA/video/boy-viral-anti-bullying-video-amazed-support-51734839","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}