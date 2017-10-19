Boyz II Men performs 'It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday'

More
The rhythm and blues group performs for the "GMA" audience in Times Square.
1:47 | 10/19/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Boyz II Men performs 'It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday'
News. Young men being. Don't. I. Okay. Who loved RA. Oh my. He's the end zone. Saved whom. CEU. Yeah. Name me. On their mind. It's. Who okay. He had so mobile. Me. We're. I mean.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50584749,"title":"Boyz II Men performs 'It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday' ","duration":"1:47","description":"The rhythm and blues group performs for the \"GMA\" audience in Times Square. ","url":"/GMA/video/boyz-ii-men-performs-hard-goodbye-yesterday-50584749","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.