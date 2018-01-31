Transcript for Brady recovering from hand injury as Super Bowl approaches

We move on now to the super bowl and the most closely watched gloved hand since Michael Jackson's. Hee-hee. Nice one. Tom Brady still covering that injured right hand just four days before the big game and T.J. Holmes is in balmy Minneapolis with more on that. Hey, T.J. Hey, good morning. I'm in training camp this morning. Right? Well, it's a mock one but this is a spot called the super bowl experience. A million fans expected to come through here over the next few days to test their skills as NFL players. At you say the talk of Minneapolis continues to be -- I don't know how to put this -- Tom Brady's body part. He showed up wearing two gloves. Yesterday one glove on that hand injured in practice a few weeks ago and had to get several stitches but still able to lead his team to the afc championship and wearing a special glove made by under Armour, one of his sponsors and the recovery continues. He's making fashion statements at this point. He will play in all likelihood play well. If it's not his hand it's Gronkowski's head with the concussion. What do they expect by him? He'll be out there, of course, I suspect? Yeah, you expect, right. But it's not up to him. He was asked specifically about it yesterday and everybody got excited. He said, yes. You remember that hit. That hard hit he took in the afc championship. He's in concussion protocol and asked specifically you expect to play. He said, yes, but, remember, it's not up to him. He has to pass at thes and get out of the protocol. No matter how he feels he has to be cleared to play and that hasn't happened officially yet, guys. All right, T.J., thanks. We know you'll keep us up to

