Bride, groom surprise grandmother at hospital

More
Jessica Brown and her groom, Tyler, surprised her grandmother who had a heart attack before their wedding.
0:54 | 03/28/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bride, groom surprise grandmother at hospital
A. Yeah. Yeah. And angered. And angered and yeah. There. Yeah. It's yeah. Yeah. OK yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46406355,"title":"Bride, groom surprise grandmother at hospital","duration":"0:54","description":"Jessica Brown and her groom, Tyler, surprised her grandmother who had a heart attack before their wedding.","url":"/GMA/video/bride-groom-surprise-grandmother-hospital-46406355","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.