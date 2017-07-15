Transcript for Brides-to-be across the country dealing with a pre-wedding crisis

Countless brides across America this morning dealing with a serious prewedding crisis. Yeah, they're trying to get in those doors and it's locked. Nightmare scenario. A popular bridal chain goes out of business closing doors with their wedding dressed locked inside. Here's ABC's Stephanie Ramos. I have a wedding in six weeks. Reporter: Brides across the country are out of luck after their bridal shops go out of business. We want our dresses. Reporter: Finding the bridal shops where they ordered their gowns and bridesmaids dresses with the doors locked. All of the more than 60 Alfred Angelo locations nationwide suddenly closed. I don't know how this is going to happen without the dresses. Reporter: Some customers getting last-minute phone calls. We need you to come in and pick it up today. Tomorrow we will no longer be open. Reporter: Others rushing in before the stores shut down. My dress. I'm going! It is ridiculous. Reporter: Only to walk out empty-handed with no explanation and no refund. They told us basically that there's nothing that at the can do. We have to call the attorney and hope for the best. Reporter: Customers are being told to e-mail the bridal shop's attorney for answers. That attorney confirming to ABC news after 80 years in the business Alfred Angelo filed for chapter 7 bankruptcy Friday telling us, management would have preferred to wind down the company in a more orderly fashion. For "Good morning America," Stephanie Ramos, ABC news, new York. It's like the most important thing to a bride on her wedding day is the dress. I can't imagine. It's crazy. As if getting married isn't stressful enough. Gives me anxiety just thinking about it. I hope everything works out for them.

