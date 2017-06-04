Transcript for Bridesmaids trade bouquets for rescue puppies in wedding photos

I good entry to "Pop news." When it comes to weddings apparently naked cakes are in. Not iced. Cupcakes are out. Dusty rose is the new baby pink and this is some great news. I have heard that right now puppies are the new bouquets. Take a look. Megan butler, you rock. Her adorable wedding pictures each holding a puppy from a local shelter instead of flowers with the hope that the pictures would help them find homes faster. The couple also made donations to the shelter in honor of their wedding party rather than giving them little silly favors as tokens of appreciation. A fairy tale ending for everyone. The pictures, number one, were one of a kind fabulous and the photographer says it was the happiest wedding shoot she's ever done and number three, every one of those puppies has since been adopted. That's great. And then, of course, the puppy we and did their puppy thing and the party continued. Isn't that a great idea. If Ali would have known about that it would be part of our wedding. It would be hard to take part in that wedding and not take it home. I think more will do it. Also in "Pop news," that was a good one, right? A great one. You'll like this too then. So, apparently wine can do more than help you relax. It can also literally work out your brain. Seriously, like a physical workout for your gray matter. A neuroscientist from Yale suggests that drinking wine makes your brain work harder than it does when solving a math problem or playing a hard board game. He's got a new book out called "Neuroenleology." Don't be shy. I want you to know something, I was working out like this very hard last night. So was I. All day. This sounds -- Feel smarter this morning. It should work hard. You're drunk. Wait, I was thinking -- Last week your body is working out when it's in the bath. That's what I want you to know. If you are taking a bath which by the way is the equivalent of calorie burring to a half hour walk and drinking wine now, I mean think about a full body workout. Full body workout. Yes, so Dr. Gordon, by the way, hello, Dr. Gordon. I love you. Dr. Gordon shepherd says smelling or tasting wine engages our brain like a workout and says the brain has to work out to decipher the taste more than any other alcohol or drink because of all the different molecules but tiny sips are the key to a good wine workout. Too big a sip will saturate your system. I don't know what he's talking about. You really investigated this. I did. I invested for years in that story. I'm all about the research on that one. The question is you two said you had a little wine workout. Did you sip or saturate. I sipped. A little rose. All day. It feels like summer if feels like spring. We're in sync today. Marietta tyke, we love you. She has a magic trick to show her husband where she puts a penny under a water bottle and it will magically end up inside the bottle. It's tricky. May just be a penny but the outcome is worth a million bucks. Boogie, boogie. Oogety-boogety. The penny is inside the bottle. Oh. A penny for your thoughts? I would have looked too. Oh, totally. Busted. That video has gone totally viral, 69 million views. Marietta, your laugh made our day for "Pop news." That was great. Thank you, Lara. When we come back we'll tell

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.