Transcript for Brie Larson discusses trying something new in 'Free Fire'

embarrassing. Oscar Kinning actress brie Larson is back on the screen in the film "Free fire" and Chris Connelly sat down to talk to her and after winning an academy ward she still has some doubt. Reporter: "Free fire" traps "Room's" brie Larson in a warehouse during the 1970s. We can't all be nice girls. Reporter: I looked at this movie and thought she's back in a room hard to get out of. Bigger and more people. Reporter: Arms deal between an I.R.A. Rep and gun merchant goes sideways the result is a shoot-out with Larson's Justine trying to save it. They're fighting for power and she's the one trying to keep everything okay, as calm as she is and not going to be a mess. This is not like cool action hero moves. That's what I like about it. Reporter: Larson has been in high demand since 2016 after winning the Oscar and will join "Captain marvel." She feels she's only as good as her next picture, she says. For most of my life if I wasn't on set I was going on three or four auditions every day and if you're not working you're sitting home with anxiety because you think I'll never get another audition. I'll never make it. Reporter: You shared with us a dream a year ago where you were talking to your 7-year-old self and you said, keep at this but it's going to be 20 years before you get any recognition for it. What is it like now to have that recognition for you? I feel the same. It hasn't changed how I feel about myself. At the end of the day like I still question if I'm a good actor. I still question if I'm doing enough -- You have a statue in some room in your house. It's kind of random, isn't it? It happened that year with those people. Like, in my brand I can extrapolate it and say it's not an absolute. It's just a thing that happened one time. I think I'll always question myself. Is that okay? Come on, man. Reporter: For "Good morning America," Chris Connelly. ABC news, Los Angeles. Looks good. "Free fire" hits theaters. This is my new bff.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.