Transcript for British model says she was kidnapped during bogus photo shoot in Italy

We begin with that troubling story about a model who says she went to a fashion shoot in Milan and was kidnapped telling police her alleged captors threaten to sell her on the dark web unless her agent paid hundreds of thousands of dollars. ABC's Linzie Janis is here with much more on this bizarre story. Reporter: Good morning. It sounds like a plot out of a Hollywood thriller. This British model is now free after she says she was abducted and held for six days. Her captors threatening to sell her as a sex slave. Italian police this morning investigating a bizarre kidnapping case involving a British model. Allegedly drugged, bound and stuffed inside a suitcase. To potentially be sold on the internet to the highest bidder. For the first time, 20-year-old Chloe Ayling is speaking out after she says she was kidnapped from what she thought was a photo shoot in Milan ending up handcuffed to a wooden dresser for six days. I've been through a terrifying experience. I feared to are my life second by second minute by minute, hour by hour. Reporter: Telling police when she arrived two men posing as photographers drugged her with ketamine, a powerful sedative. Put her in a suitcase like in this police reenactment photo and put that suitcase in the car's trunk driving her to this remote cabin near the French border. The abductors allegedly using encrypted accounts asking her agent for more than $300,000 to stop them from selling her as a sex slave. In the cabin where Ayling was allegedly held police recovering a flier advertising an online criminal network operated from an encrypted part of the web inaccessible through regular browsers that experts called dark web. There are marketplaces where people are sole. Some are women, some are children. About 85% of it is sex related. I've been through a terrifying -- Reporter: Her captors allegedly let her go when they learned she is the mother of a 2-year-old. Italian police say after Ayling was freed they nabbed a suspect and they say that he admitted to being with the model but they also say he has, quote, a different perspective of the incident. George. That's a strange one. Thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.