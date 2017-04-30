Britney Spears makes history at the Radio Disney Music Awards

Britney Spears will be honored with the Icon Award this year.
Transcript for Britney Spears makes history at the Radio Disney Music Awards
Britney spears honored at the radio Disney music awards. I still love her. We were on the red carpet ahead of tonight's big broadcast. Here's Abbie Boudreau. Reporter: It may be hot in L.A. It's really hot out here. Reporter: The red carpet is cool as ice. I have goose bumps. Look. And I got a front row seat. You excited to be here? Oh, my gosh, yes. I'm so xitd. I feel every emotion I could possibly feel. Raven's home! Reporter: I see little girls crying. Hi, beautiful. Reporter: From sing toers actors to olympic superstar Laurie Hernandez, serve star struck over just one former mouseketeer. Britney spears is here. Britney. Britney. Reporter: The princess of pop, Britney spears, serving the inaugural icon award. Your support has meant so much to me. All of my fans, as always you're the freaking best. ??? My loneliness is killing me ??? ??? I'm not that innocent ??? Reporter: Along with little sister Jamie Lynn giving spears a show-stopping tribute. We love you, Britney! Reporter: For "Good morning America," Abbie Boudreau, ABC news, Los Angeles. Dan finish this sentence -- oops, I did it again. There's more to that sentence? I thought that was a sentence. Exclamation point. Adrienne knows it for sure. You've broken my heart. Totally wrong. We all need to get tuned in. Tune in to the radio Disney music awards tonight at 7:00 P.M. On Disney channel. Coming up on "Gma," the famous faces that crashed a high

