Transcript for Britney Spears reportedly signs deal for another Las Vegas residency

??? We're short on time. "Pop news" adriennebankert. Britney spears. It's baby one here time. No, she's not pregnant. Multiple sources say Britney signed a deal for another Vegas residency. This after she performed on new year's rockin' eve with Ryan Seacrest. That was the last time she would be performing there. This time around, she'll be at mgm's park theater. Where lady gaga begins in December. Keeping it moving. We have food at the end of this "Pop news." Je Jessie James decker is proving pregnancy is beautiful. Or hair up from the "Troll's" movie. Spl she's pre dprks-o and dancing. Her backup dancers are pregnant or have pregnant suits on. Or they just ate too much food. They're definitely definitely with the baby bump. A lot folks gave her criticism saying I'm uncomfortable with pregnant women dancing like this. If pregnant quip be sexy, deal with it, everyone. I think it's a health concern. You can exercise when you're pregnant. Absolutely. I'm just telling you what other people are saying. Before we miss the food. He's getting a chance to redeem himself. The 2014 ceremonial pitch he delivers at Citi field. Where he flopd. Amy robach asked him about this. Did you see the report some people are saying it was deliberate. It was a publicity stunt? Oh, no, no. It slipped. Guess what. Getting another chance. The mets tweeted him saying, we heard you're ready to redeem yourself. Here's your invite to throw out a first pitch this season. Toss a strike this time. Got to go the rosin. Food. We're getting you hungry. White castle burgers delivered to your door. We have to get through this. Grub hub announcing partnerships in 45 additional white castle cities include iing in Tennessee, Kentucky. I have never had a white castle burger. See how you like snit. I don't know if I want to. Grub hub is offering delivery in New York City. Y you met Paula Faris? What about her? She'll eat anything. One of the things we love about Paula. Stay tuned for this week with George.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.