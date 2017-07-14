Transcript for 3 brothers are biking 3,500 miles to raise money, awareness

All right, now to rob out in central park. Hey, David, I'm here with Bobby, Raleigh and Dennis Jenkins. They just finished an incredible seven-week journey biking 3500 miles from Seattle to New York City. What an incredible ride. You guys didn't do this for exercise. There was a cause. We had a very strong cause so we started an orphanage in Haiti to bring lost and abandoned children to a home to give them a home, a future and hope for the future and it really important, these kids, it's a christian-based home so it's a really important -- I love it. One of a couple of charities. Right and the other one is the moss Pratt foundation named after my grandfather. His death is sudden unexplained death in childhood. This raises research dollars to do research to hopefully prevent it someday. What is the favorite part of your trip. The favorite part was just the togetherness of it. This is the kind of thing you do really once in a lifetime and it was great to be together. Our mother was with us. Our niece was with us and getting here and having our families be here with us when we got here was just fantastic. Family affair. You guys dipped your biebs into the atlantic ocean. We were on the pier so it was a little difficult so had to take the front wheels off, put a rope on it to say we dipped the bikes. A little saltwater. Thanks for wrapping up Y Cindy: Good morning.

