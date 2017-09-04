New brush fires break out in Florida

More
ABC News' senior meteorologist Rob Marciano shows how the wildfires could affect you.
2:02 | 04/09/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New brush fires break out in Florida

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46686271,"title":"New brush fires break out in Florida","duration":"2:02","description":"ABC News' senior meteorologist Rob Marciano shows how the wildfires could affect you.","url":"/GMA/video/brush-fires-break-florida-46686271","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.