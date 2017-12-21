Transcript for Burlington coat drive supplies Hurricane Maria evacuees with warm coats this winter

All part of the album. A sprinkle of that. We have an update on our 11th am warm coats and warm hearts drive. Thousands have donated and this year they are needed more than ever. So many Americans have been affected by natural disasters from the hurricanes to wildfires, but your donations are already helping. Take a look. Donate a coat. Reporter: It's been a high wattage start to the Burlington season. The truth. Reporter: Thousands of coats dancing their way into donation bins. Make sure you donate a coat because it's cold outside. Reporter: With the help of our "Gma" celebrity guests. Donate a nice coat to keep a person warm. Reporter: As well as people like Christina salvo from Connecticut. Her story going viral as posting this video. Please give you this coat. She rushed to this man's aid after seeing him walking in frigid temperatures without a coat heading to her local Burlington to buy him a warm jacket. Delivering it with a hug. Her generosity inspiring so many and prompting Burlington to give 500 coats to the charity of her choice. It's so warm and it's pretty. Reporter: In New York City donations being handed out to evacuees of hurricane MARIA. Including Jonathan and dianitza coming from Puerto Rico getting accustomed to the New York winter. We came to New York because since the hurricane, there's no electricity, no water, and it hit us hard. We want to make sure every evacuee has a coat for their safety as well as their comfort. Reporter: This is just one of the hundreds of organizations across the nation passing out coats donated by you. This year every single person can make a difference. Coats do stay in the communities we collect them. Whichever store you bring them to, it will get to people in need in that area. Reporter: In Harlem, new York, children getting the gift of warmth. All: Thank you, Burlington. And these coat donations are so important during the cold winter months. This year we're focusing on community and three ways to help. Donate a gently worn Kate at your Burlington store or spread the word or make it a day of giving. Should we see how many coats we donated so far? Drum roll, please. The answer is 85,218. 85,000 coats, guys. Nice work. But you can still do it till the end of the month. Guess what, we're not done on

