Transcript for Calif. police search for possible serial shooter

Now to that urgent search for a possible serial shooter suspected in at least ten drive-by shootings in California in the last month. Police say it's a top priority to find whoever is responsible and Matt Gutman is in California with the very latest on this investigation and, Matt, this gunman missing itting people when traffic is at its heaviest. Reporter: That's right, Amy. Police say this mystery shooter has been stalking passing vehicles during the morning and evening commutes. Now, just imagine being in a car like this when it is slammed by gunfire. Right now police say that it's just pure luck that nobody has been killed yet. Someone just shot my boss. Somebody shot your boss? Reporter: This morning authorities are desperately searching for a driver they say is terrorizing rural California. Ran domly firing guns at passing vehicles. We are working very hard to find you. We will hold you responsible. Reporter: Ten cars have been hit in the past month alone around the Fresno aea. This map shows the density of the attacks, all occurring within this 12-square-mile area. If this keeps going it will be a matter of time before we have a murder investigation. Reporter: It was nearly that. Earlier this month one man calling 911 after his boss was struck in the chest with shrapnel while she was driving. My boss here got shot through her window in the car. Can you send an ambulance? Did she get hit? Yes, she's bleeding. It is random, again, we only have one person so far that has been injured. Reporter: Police say there are two threads connecting them. Mostly happening near morning or evening rush hour and many of the motorists say the shots have been coming from a dark-colored pickup with oversized tires. A common thread in all the reports is that the victims say they heard loud bangs as another vehicle passed them going the opposite direction than the roadway. Reporter: Now the concern from police is not only a motorist might be shot but it might cause that vehicle to lose control. Police say they have very little to go on right now. They're not even certain that that dark-colored pickup truck is the vehicle they're looking for. Much less the identity of the person or people inside of it. Amy. Wow, so little to go on. So frightening. Thank you very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.