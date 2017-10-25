Transcript for California battles new fires amid record-breaking heat

Now to that record-braking heat out west fueling dangerous fires and sparking a lot of new threats and ginger is tracking the latest and good morning to you, ginger. Good morning. 104. That was the record-braking temperature downtown los Angeles, the latest hottest that they have seen ever on record and you're seeing the fires that broke out today we have excessive heat warnings and advisories from Santa Barbara to San Diego. This morning, southern californians on edge. Firefighters battling brush fires igniting easily in the record-breaking heat. The heat and the humidity is atrocious right now and it's right -- ripe ready for the fires to be explosive. Reporter: Spreading embers and fires quickly. Interstate 15 buried under a thick layer of smoke after a tire broke out next to the highway. Traffic stopped and backed up for hours. People spraying garden hoses hoping to protect their homes. The wind is terrible. It's about as bat as it gets. Reporter: This hedge and van lit up quickly as the winds shifted and became erratic inside the fires. A little fire tornado coming off the hillside there. Reporter: Los Angeles canyon area officials ranking for streets to stay clear. Go. Reporter: So evacuations routes are kept open and fire trucks can make it up the narrow roads. We don't just pull the trigger on enacting red flag parking restrictions frequently. And I spend my weekends out there. It's hot. Is there an end in sight? That's the big question. Six to eight hours today of critical fire danger and then things shift. Let me show you what's happening. Offshore wins stay with is until 1 perform pacific time. Watch the temperatures drop by 3:00 or 4:00 P.M. And the winds and moisture come from the pacific so the winds will shift to more onshore and women help them so much after three days of extreme heat. Much needed relief. All right, guys. Now to the manhunt for a

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.