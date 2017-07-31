Transcript for California college revokes students' admission

We're back now with our big board and that college chaos. Imagine you've been accepted to the school of your dreams and just a few weeks before class begins you get a letter saying your admission has been revoked. Well, that's what happened at the university of California at Irvine for nearly 500 students. Outrage is growing and some are fighting back. Nick watt has all the details from Los Angeles. Nick, what exactly is going on here? Reporter: Good morning, Michael. The headline is this, the university of California at Irvine has rescinded 499 offers of admission only two months before the start of the fall term. Just imagine you're all excited about going to college, you've been accepted, life is good and then the 11th hour, maybe the 10th hour, the rug pulled from under you. Ain't happening, you are no longer going to uc Irvine like you bougthought. One tweeter calling that a disgrace and many saying it's because the college is overbooked. Is that true? Is the university giving them a specific reason why their admission has been revoked? They are. The chancellor told us that some kids were denied entry because of poor high school senior year grades and most of them did not file the paperwork by the July 1st deadline. One was commenting, sorry, snowflakes, no special treatment if you don't follow the rules, but a lot of the kids are saying that's not true, they did follow the rules. They say they sent everything, and world around the social media camp fire, many of those claim the college just offered places to too many people and is cooking up bogus reasons to get them down to a freshman class of a little over 6,000. Do the students have any recour recourse? Yes, they do. One 18-year-old wanna-be student told the "L.A. Times," I couldn't stop trying, I thought I was going to pass out. The university says she didn't send two transcripts by the deadline, she said she did. They have filed appeals. The college admitted they were tougher on admissions than they were in the past. They apologized, admitted they could have hanltd it better and urging anyone who feels they've been treated unfairly to launch an appeal. That's a stressy summer. Some of these students gave up other opportunities at other universities and other schorships and now left empty hands, right, Nick? Yes. You know, two months before class begins, you know, it's not a lot of time. But the university says, listen, we are just playing by the rules. These kids did not put stuff in by the deadline, so themes the breaks. That is tough. Nick watt, thanks so much.

