Transcript for Calls grow for Chrysler minivan recall

members says she hopes he gets no mercy. A major recall for a popular minivan, the Chrysler Pacifica, that a safety group puts drivers at risk on the road. ABC's David Kerley has that story for us. Good morning, David. Reporter: Good morning, this is a call for an investigation by the government and a recall by the company, Chrysler, for one of its most popular van, the Pacifica minivan, they will stall without warning. The center for auto safety calling for this. There's been 50 incidents in which this vehicle has stalled without warning leaving the driver without acceleration or power steering on the roadways. There have been no injuries. The center is saying that Chrysler should be offering rentals and recall the vehicle and Chrysler is telling us it is -- most of complaints are single events of engine stall adding the customers were able to restart their vehicles and the stall did not reoccur according to Chrysler so the question this morning, robin, is will the regulator, nhtsa listen and start an investigation. Will Chrysler recall or leave these on the road? People want to know because as you said extremely popular. You see a lot on the road. David, thank you.

