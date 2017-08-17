Transcript for Candlelight vigil honors Charlottesville victims

Overnight those stunning images that we saw coming out of charlottesville. Hundreds carrying candles marching peacefully. Remembering the three who lost their lives in the many who were injured on Saturday. This is a powerful scene just days after all that violence. ABC's Eva pilgrim is still there in charlottesville for us and has much more. Good morning, Eva. Reporter: Good morning, robin. This is where it all started. Those chilling images of white nationalists marching on campus but now a picture of unity, the community coming together in charlottesville. ??? We shall overcome ??? Reporter: A powerful show of force, this was the scene at the rotunda on the university of Virginia's campus overnight. ??? This little light of mine ??? Reporter: With candles instead of torches, hundreds tracing the same path that white nationalists walked last Friday. But this crowd standing with the statue of Thomas Jefferson who founded this university and who wrote in the declaration of Independence that all men are created equal claiming victory. The candle lit parade hours after memorial services for 32-year-old Heather Heyer killed in that horrific car attack Saturday. No father should have to do this. But I love my daughter. Reporter: Her father mark pleaing for peace. She wanted to put down hate and for my part, we just need to stop all this stuff and just forgive each other. Reporter: Heather's mother Susan defiant. They tried to kill my child to shut her up. Well, guess what, you just magnified her. Her mother insisting her daughter's death will have meaning and that her legacy is only beginning. Look at it and say to yourself, what can I do to make a difference and that's how you're going to make my child's death worthwhile. I'd rather have my child but by golly if I have to give her up, we're going to make it count. Reporter: And there is renewed pressure this morning surrounding those confederate moments. The governor of Virginia encouraging cities to take them down and move them. David. All right, Eva, thanks so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.