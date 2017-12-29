Transcript for How to take care of cars in cold weather

We're back with the headaches facing drivers in this bitter cold beyond those dangerous icy roads. We talked to an expert who has tips on what to do when the winter weather takes a serious toll on your car and ABC's Adrienne Bankert is on the story. Reporter: When temperatures dip, getting behind the wheel can prove to be a challenge. Windshields iced over. Vehicles with no traction on the roads, but how can you get a grip on these problems? Bring in Audra Forden for advice. Tip number one before you hit the roads check under the hoods. If it's really cold you want to make sure your battery is going to be good in the freezing cold weather. If you see snow or blue stuff that's growing off your battery that's an indication you want to go to the shop to have it checked. Reporter: Tip number two, iced out windshields. Turn to your wallet for help. If you can't see pull out a credit card and you can just wipe that frost away. Reporter: Tip number three, fighting a stubborn car lock, get sanitizing. No need to fret. Put the sanitizer onto the key and then put the key into the lock. And look at that. Reporter: Finally for tip number four if your car can't grain traction let your floor mat give an assist. Grab your floor mat. You'll put it underneath the wheel, that will give you enough traction to pull your car out and hit the road. What great tips and realistic. Batteries don't produce as much energy owe drain faster N a worst case scenario if it is dead make sure you turn off everything including the radio, heat, light. Sanitizer on the key? That's awesome. I'll never look at my credit card the same. I've been using that trick for a long time. Just have gloves on when using it. Your hands would be cold. Tip number five. Thanks, Adrienne.

